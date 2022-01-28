Chiefs vs. Bengals Friday injury report: Tyrann Mathieu and Darrel Williams are questionable

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Darrel Williams RB Toe FP LP LP QUEST Tyrann Mathieu S Concussion DNP FP FP QUEST Andrew Wylie OL Elbow FP FP FP - Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder FP FP FP - Mecole Hardman WR Hip FP FP FP - Tyreek Hill WR Heel FP FP FP - Chris Jones DL Groin FP FP FP - Anthony Hitchens LB Back FP FP FP - Rashad Fenton CB Back FP FP FP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP FP - Charvarius Ward CB Neck FP FP FP -

Bengals

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Stanley Morgan WR Hamstring LP LP DNP DOUBT Cam Sample DE Groin DNP DNP DNP DOUBT Josh Tupou DT Knee LP LP LP QUEST Tee Higgins WR Thumb FP FP FP - Joe Burrow QB Knee FP FP FP - Keandre Jones LB Thumb FP FP FP -

Some notes

Safety Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) made his return to the field on Thursday and was a full participant on that day and on Friday. Although he remains in the concussion protocol, this is a great sign he is continuing to progress toward playing in the AFC Championship on Sunday. He is officially listed as questionable .

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Mathieu: "We think he'll be ready to roll here in a day or so. But we'll see [Saturday]."

The status of running back Darrel Williams (toe) remains up in the air. Williams was limited Thursday and Friday after being a full participant on Wednesday. Like Mathieu, he is questionable.

Reid on Williams: "I think he's going to be OK. We're limiting him ourselves, not him limiting himself. We just don't want his toe to flare up. It's been great so far, so we want to keep it that way."

Rashad Fenton (back) — who has missed the last two games but was a full practice participant all three days this week — will play against Cincinnati.

practice participant all three days this week — will play against Cincinnati. On the Bengals side, Cam Sample (groin), a rotational defensive end, and wide receiver Stanley Morgan (groin), one of the Bengals’ gunners, are doubtful to play. Josh Tupou (knee), a rotational defensive tackle, is questionable.

