Madden Simulation: Chiefs-Bengals for the AFC championship

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, click to start the above video — or if you can't see it, click here.

Here's what happened in our simulation:

The Kansas City Chiefs survived and advanced against the Buffalo Bills last week — and now, they welcome in quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game. Here is how it all went down in the EA Universe:

The Chiefs' defense made an early statement that continued for the rest of the game.

In the first quarter, safety Juan Thornhill intercepted Burrow, which resulted in three points. In the second quarter, linebacker Nick Bolton intercepted Burrow, which led to a touchdown. The Chiefs defense set up points for the offense that complemented it the entire game. The Bengals' offense could not get anything going — and when it did — a turnover was bound to happen.

Looking at the stats (as can be seen below), one may believe the Chiefs offense was firing on all cylinders – but it wasn't. Patrick Mahomes efficiently got the ball down the field and into the red zone, but they could not get a consistent run game going. However, the Chiefs did have three rushing touchdowns. Clyde Edwards-Helaire secured much of the workload but only averaged 3.2 yards per rush. Fullback Michael Burton and backup running back Darrel Williams had a 1-yard and 2-yard touchdown run, respectively.

Edwards-Helaire started slow, but his workload went up when the Chiefs were trying to run out the clock in the fourth quarter. Edwards-Helaire finished the game with 77 yards, as he accumulated 53 of his yards in the fourth quarter alone. He secured the third-and-short plays to extend the drive and force the Chiefs to have an eight-minute possession in the fourth quarter. That is a good sign for the Chiefs and the running game, as they typically throw the ball 65 to 70% of the time.

Mahomes might not have had the best game you would want for your franchise quarterback in the AFC title game, but he was efficient enough to win the game. Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, averaging a little under 10 yards per pass attempt and helped move the Chiefs down the field. The quarterback didn't need to do much due to the Chiefs' defensive performance, including the three interceptions and a forced fumble. Burrow was only sacked once after he was sacked nine times last week.

Final score: Chiefs 38, Bengals 20

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 24/32, 234 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Joe Burrow 30/49, 319 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 24 att, 77 yards, 1 TD

Joe Mixon 16 att, 88 yards, 1 FUMB

Travis Kelce 9 rec, 74 yards

Tyler Boyd 8 rec, 81 yards

Ja'Marr Chase 5 rec, 57 yards, 1 TD

Mecole Hardman 4 rec, 48 yards, 1 TD

Byron Pringle 3 rec, 41 yards, 1 TD

Tyrann Mathieu 9 total (5 solo), 1 INT

Nick Bolton 8 total (5 solo), 1 INT, 1 FR