In the Divisional round, the Kansas City Chiefs topped the Buffalo Bills in a thrilling 42-36 overtime victory to advance to Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. While forcing overtime with only 13 seconds left on the clock would concern some NFL teams, this Chiefs team proved why it was too much time.

Calm, cool and collected Patrick

Mark: “I don’t know if you saw Patrick Mahomes heart rate on Twitter, but it was at its lowest when he was in the huddle — and at its highest when he was on the bench — because he had no control over what was happening. When he’s in the huddle calling plays. he’s cool as a cucumber — as cool as the other side of the pillow. Even when the Bills scored a touchdown with 13 seconds left he didn’t have any panic on his face... It’s a testament to the guys around him and the coaching staff. It’s not just the players, but Eric Bieniemy, Andy Reid and Mike Kafka all play a role in this... They boost his confidence and tell him to ‘Just be you’ — even when he’s struggling.”

Aaron: “As much as we fall in love with football on the field on Sundays, the game is really won in the film room. We’ve heard players talk about the strategy meetings and situation meetings that they describe as boring... They are on top of the film to prepare themselves for every situation. They know exactly what the lineups are, where they need to be and the communication. Specifically — for instance — ‘Do it Kels’ shows that the sync with Mahomes and these guys that’s on a different level.”

