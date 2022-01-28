The Kansas City Chiefs (14-5) will play the Cincinnati Bengals (12-7) in the AFC Championship on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by seven points.

Then at 5:30, the San Francisco 49ers (12-7) will be on the road against the Los Angeles Rams (14-5) to play for the NFC title on FOX. That game will be available locally on WDAF/4. DraftKings has the Rams by 3.5 points.

Here are our picks for the NFC Championship game. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 187-92-3

Poll Who wins 49ers (12-7) at Rams (14-5)? 49ers

Rams vote view results 0% 49ers (0 votes)

0% Rams (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

AP Staff Record TW LW Staffer W L T Pct 1 1 Kristian Gumminger 129 57 1 0.6925 2 2 Mark Gunnels 168 81 1 0.6740 3 3 Bryan Stewart 184 97 1 0.6543 4 5 Talon Graff 181 100 1 0.6436 4 5 Jared Sapp 181 100 1 0.6436 6 4 Ron Kopp Jr. 173 97 1 0.6402 7 5 Pete Sweeney 180 101 1 0.6401 8 8 Matt Stagner 171 96 1 0.6399 9 9 Stephen Serda 176 104 1 0.6281 10 11 Ethan Willinger 176 105 1 0.6259 11 10 Kramer Sansone 170 104 1 0.6200 12 12 Rocky Magaña 173 108 1 0.6152 13 13 John Dixon 168 113 1 0.5975

For the Divisional round, four staffers went 3-1-0 head-to head. Kristian Gumminger, Ron Kopp and Talon Graff were all 4-0-0 against the spread, while Mark Gunnels and Ron were both 3-1-0 over/under. Overall, Talon and Ron were 9-3-0.

Against the rest of Tallysight’s NFL experts in the Divisional round, Kristian ranked third against the spread, while Ron and Talon tied for sixth place. Talon ranked 13th overall.

Over the whole season, Ron and Kristian rank eighth and 10th head-to-head, while Mark, Pete Sweeney and Kristian are third, 12th and 15th against the spread. In over/under, Jared Sapp and Kristian rank second and 10th. Overall, Kristian, Pete and Mark rank first, fifth and seventh.