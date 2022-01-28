 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AP staff preview and predictions for NFC Championship

The Chiefs play the Bengals for the AFC title, but we’re picking the NFC game, too.

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs (14-5) will play the Cincinnati Bengals (12-7) in the AFC Championship on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by seven points.

Then at 5:30, the San Francisco 49ers (12-7) will be on the road against the Los Angeles Rams (14-5) to play for the NFC title on FOX. That game will be available locally on WDAF/4. DraftKings has the Rams by 3.5 points.

Here are our picks for the NFC Championship game. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 187-92-3

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 8-7-1
Week 2 picks 10-6-0
Week 3 picks 10-6-0
Week 4 picks 10-6-0
Week 5 picks 11-5-0
Week 6 picks 9-4-1
Week 7 picks 10-3-0
Week 8 picks 8-7-0
Week 9 picks 8-6-0
Week 10 picks 9-4-1
Week 11 picks 11-4-0
Week 12 picks 8-7-0
Week 13 picks 9-5-0
Week 14 picks 10-4-0
Week 15 picks 12-4-0
Week 16 picks 13-3-0
Week 17 picks 11-5-0
Week 18 picks 11-5-0
Week 19 picks 6-0-0
Week 20 picks 3-1-0
Total 187-92-3

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Kristian Gumminger 129 57 1 0.6925
2 2 Mark Gunnels 168 81 1 0.6740
3 3 Bryan Stewart 184 97 1 0.6543
4 5 Talon Graff 181 100 1 0.6436
4 5 Jared Sapp 181 100 1 0.6436
6 4 Ron Kopp Jr. 173 97 1 0.6402
7 5 Pete Sweeney 180 101 1 0.6401
8 8 Matt Stagner 171 96 1 0.6399
9 9 Stephen Serda 176 104 1 0.6281
10 11 Ethan Willinger 176 105 1 0.6259
11 10 Kramer Sansone 170 104 1 0.6200
12 12 Rocky Magaña 173 108 1 0.6152
13 13 John Dixon 168 113 1 0.5975

For the Divisional round, four staffers went 3-1-0 head-to head. Kristian Gumminger, Ron Kopp and Talon Graff were all 4-0-0 against the spread, while Mark Gunnels and Ron were both 3-1-0 over/under. Overall, Talon and Ron were 9-3-0.

Against the rest of Tallysight’s NFL experts in the Divisional round, Kristian ranked third against the spread, while Ron and Talon tied for sixth place. Talon ranked 13th overall.

Over the whole season, Ron and Kristian rank eighth and 10th head-to-head, while Mark, Pete Sweeney and Kristian are third, 12th and 15th against the spread. In over/under, Jared Sapp and Kristian rank second and 10th. Overall, Kristian, Pete and Mark rank first, fifth and seventh.

