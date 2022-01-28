The Kansas City Chiefs (14-5) will play the Cincinnati Bengals (12-7) in the AFC Championship on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by seven points.
Then at 5:30, the San Francisco 49ers (12-7) will be on the road against the Los Angeles Rams (14-5) to play for the NFC title on FOX. That game will be available locally on WDAF/4. DraftKings has the Rams by 3.5 points.
Here are our picks for the NFC Championship game. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 187-92-3
Poll
Who wins 49ers (12-7) at Rams (14-5)?
-
0%
49ers
-
0%
Rams
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|8-7-1
|Week 2 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 3 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 4 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 5 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 6 picks
|9-4-1
|Week 7 picks
|10-3-0
|Week 8 picks
|8-7-0
|Week 9 picks
|8-6-0
|Week 10 picks
|9-4-1
|Week 11 picks
|11-4-0
|Week 12 picks
|8-7-0
|Week 13 picks
|9-5-0
|Week 14 picks
|10-4-0
|Week 15 picks
|12-4-0
|Week 16 picks
|13-3-0
|Week 17 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 18 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 19 picks
|6-0-0
|Week 20 picks
|3-1-0
|Total
|187-92-3
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|1
|Kristian Gumminger
|129
|57
|1
|0.6925
|2
|2
|Mark Gunnels
|168
|81
|1
|0.6740
|3
|3
|Bryan Stewart
|184
|97
|1
|0.6543
|4
|5
|Talon Graff
|181
|100
|1
|0.6436
|4
|5
|Jared Sapp
|181
|100
|1
|0.6436
|6
|4
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|173
|97
|1
|0.6402
|7
|5
|Pete Sweeney
|180
|101
|1
|0.6401
|8
|8
|Matt Stagner
|171
|96
|1
|0.6399
|9
|9
|Stephen Serda
|176
|104
|1
|0.6281
|10
|11
|Ethan Willinger
|176
|105
|1
|0.6259
|11
|10
|Kramer Sansone
|170
|104
|1
|0.6200
|12
|12
|Rocky Magaña
|173
|108
|1
|0.6152
|13
|13
|John Dixon
|168
|113
|1
|0.5975
For the Divisional round, four staffers went 3-1-0 head-to head. Kristian Gumminger, Ron Kopp and Talon Graff were all 4-0-0 against the spread, while Mark Gunnels and Ron were both 3-1-0 over/under. Overall, Talon and Ron were 9-3-0.
Against the rest of Tallysight’s NFL experts in the Divisional round, Kristian ranked third against the spread, while Ron and Talon tied for sixth place. Talon ranked 13th overall.
Over the whole season, Ron and Kristian rank eighth and 10th head-to-head, while Mark, Pete Sweeney and Kristian are third, 12th and 15th against the spread. In over/under, Jared Sapp and Kristian rank second and 10th. Overall, Kristian, Pete and Mark rank first, fifth and seventh.
