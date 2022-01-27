Chiefs vs. Bengals Thursday injury report: Tyrann Mathieu returns to practice

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Darrel Williams
|RB
|Toe
|FP
|LP
|-
|-
|Andrew Wylie
|OL
|Elbow
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Heel
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Chris Jones
|DL
|Groin
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Anthony Hitchens
|LB
|Back
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Back
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Charvarius Ward
|CB
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Tyrann Mathieu
|S
|Concussion
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
Bengals
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Cam Sample
|DE
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Stanley Morgan
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Josh Tupou
|DT
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Thumb
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Keandre Jones
|LB
|Thumb
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
Some notes
- Safety Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) made his return to the field on Thursday and was a full participant — though he remains in the concussion protocol, it’s a good sign that he is progressing toward playing in the AFC championship on Sunday. The same can be said for cornerback Rashad Fenton (back), who has missed the last two games but has now been a full practice participant for two days in a row.
- As Mathieu and Fenton trended toward playing, it seems that the Chiefs felt the need to ease up on running back Darrel Williams (toe), who was limited Thursday after being a full participant on Wednesday. Williams’ practice status on Friday should be a good determinant in whether he plays on Sunday.
- The Bengals’ report was unchanged from Wednesday.
For Wednesday’s injury report, click here.
Loading comments...