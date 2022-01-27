Eric Bieniemy on Chiefs’ 13-second score: ‘It wasn’t by chance’

While it only took nine seconds for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to move 44 yards (and four more for Harrison Butker to send the AFC Divisional Round into overtime), Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy says hours of study went into making magic happen in just 13 seconds.

“In that particular situation, we knew exactly what we wanted to do,” Bieniemy told reporters on Zoom Thursday.

Kansas City’s first play of the penultimate drive earned 19 yards and elapsed just five seconds of game time.

“It wasn’t by chance that it happened,” Bieniemy said of the game-tying drive. “It happened because we’ve practiced it over and over and over again.”

The second and final offensive play of the drive is now known by just three words:

“Do it, Kels!”

A 25-yard gain by Kelce — set up and ad-libbed by the quarterback-tight end duo — dropped Kansas City in prime field-goal position and helped extend the game.

“Those guys saw something; they took advantage of it,” continued Bieniemy. “Pat said something to me, and I was like, ‘Oh, OK…make sure it works.’”

#Chiefs Orlando Brown: "All I heard was 'Do it Kels, Do it Kels', I thought I was getting chip help...I didn't know what was going on." — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 26, 2022

The fourth-year coordinator credits lengthy preparation for a variety of late-game situations as key for Kansas City’s execution in the most significant moments.

“It’s like changing a baby’s diaper every day,” Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman recalled of Bieniemy’s meetings. “You’re just like ‘I’m tired of doing this…I can’t wait until they grow up and be potty trained.’”

Stressing the importance of late-game communication, Bieniemy was seemingly pleased Kansas City didn’t soil themselves with the game on the line.

“We’ve rehearsed it over and over and over again,” he added. “And that’s why you practice. That’s why you meet. Those are the things that happen on game day [when] you’ve done, and you’ve been there before.”