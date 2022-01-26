Chiefs vs. Bengals Wednesday injury report: Rashad Fenton, Darrel Williams both ‘full’

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Tyrann Mathieu
|S
|Concussion
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Andrew Wylie
|OL
|Elbow
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Darrel Williams
|RB
|Toe
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Mecole Hardman
|WR
|Hip
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Heel
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Chris Jones
|DL
|Groin
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Anthony Hitchens
|LB
|Back
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Back
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Charvarius Ward
|CB
|Neck
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Bengals
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Cam Sample
|DE
|Groin
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Stanley Morgan
|WR
|Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Josh Tupou
|DT
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Thumb
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Keandre Jones
|LB
|Thumb
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- The Chiefs will head into their 19th game of the 2021 season on Sunday — so it is no surprise that there is an extensive list of players receiving treatment.
- The players we’re monitoring are safety Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) — who is still in the protocol — as well as cornerback Rashad Fenton (back) and running back Darrel Williams (toe). Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s updates on all three players can be found here. It’s a great sign that both Fenton and Williams were full participants — they’re tracking to make their returns to the lineup on Sunday.
- The only Bengals player to miss practice was defensive end Cam Sample (groin), a rotational defensive end. All of Cincinnati’s starters were full participants.
