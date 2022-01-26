Chiefs vs. Bengals Wednesday injury report: Rashad Fenton, Darrel Williams both ‘full’

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Tyrann Mathieu S Concussion DNP - - - Andrew Wylie OL Elbow FP - - - Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder FP - - - Darrel Williams RB Toe FP - - - Mecole Hardman WR Hip FP - - - Tyreek Hill WR Heel FP - - - Chris Jones DL Groin FP - - - Anthony Hitchens LB Back FP - - - Rashad Fenton CB Back FP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP - - - Charvarius Ward CB Neck FP - - -

Bengals

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Cam Sample DE Groin DNP - - - Stanley Morgan WR Hamstring LP - - - Josh Tupou DT Knee LP - - - Tee Higgins WR Thumb FP - - - Joe Burrow QB Knee FP - - - Keandre Jones LB Thumb FP - - -

