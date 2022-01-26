 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs vs. Bengals Wednesday injury report: Rashad Fenton, Darrel Williams both ‘full’

This week, it’s the AFC Championship game between Kansas City and Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Tyrann Mathieu S Concussion DNP - - -
Andrew Wylie OL Elbow FP - - -
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder FP - - -
Darrel Williams RB Toe FP - - -
Mecole Hardman WR Hip FP - - -
Tyreek Hill WR Heel FP - - -
Chris Jones DL Groin FP - - -
Anthony Hitchens LB Back FP - - -
Rashad Fenton CB Back FP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP - - -
Charvarius Ward CB Neck FP - - -

Bengals

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Cam Sample DE Groin DNP - - -
Stanley Morgan WR Hamstring LP - - -
Josh Tupou DT Knee LP - - -
Tee Higgins WR Thumb FP - - -
Joe Burrow QB Knee FP - - -
Keandre Jones LB Thumb FP - - -

Some notes

  • The Chiefs will head into their 19th game of the 2021 season on Sunday — so it is no surprise that there is an extensive list of players receiving treatment.
  • The players we’re monitoring are safety Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) — who is still in the protocol — as well as cornerback Rashad Fenton (back) and running back Darrel Williams (toe). Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s updates on all three players can be found here. It’s a great sign that both Fenton and Williams were full participants — they’re tracking to make their returns to the lineup on Sunday.
  • The only Bengals player to miss practice was defensive end Cam Sample (groin), a rotational defensive end. All of Cincinnati’s starters were full participants.

