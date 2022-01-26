Tyrann Mathieu is feeling ‘very well,’ plus other Chiefs injury updates

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took the podium Wednesday — as the Chiefs began their preparation for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Reid started his press conference with a couple of injury updates.

“The only person that didn’t practice [Wednesday] was Tyrann [Mathieu],” said the Chiefs head coach. “He’s in the protocol, so, [he’s] doing very well. We’ll just see how he does [Thursday], and there’s a chance if everything works out that he’ll be able to get back.”

Mathieu suffered a concussion just seven plays into the Chiefs’ Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills. He was dearly missed, as the Chiefs allowed 422 net yards against Buffalo, including 329 passing yards. He will need to pass through the league’s concussion protocol to play in the next game.

I got this! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 25, 2022

Cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams also practiced. Fenton has missed the first two games of the playoffs with a back injury while Williams suffered a toe injury in the Chiefs’ initial playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Williams put in a limited practice on Friday but ultimately was inactive against the Buffalo Bills.

“Yeah, they did good [Wednesday],” said Reid of Fenton and Williams.

The Chiefs will post their first official injury statuses — full or limited participation — later Wednesday afternoon.