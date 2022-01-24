Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu remains in concussion protocol as of Monday

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol after he was kicked in the head on Sunday. Mathieu left the game after just seven plays.

On Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Mathieu remained in the protocol.

“He’s still in the protocol and going through it, but he feels good,” said Reid during his Monday afternoon media availability. “We’ll see how that goes moving forward.”

It was apparent the Chiefs missed Mathieu against the Buffalo Bills, as the defensive unit surrendered 422 yards, including 329 passing yards, in the 42-36 overtime win. Second-year wide receiver Gabriel Davis had more than 200 yards and four touchdowns.

“Anytime you lose a player of Tyrann’s caliber, your team is going to be affected,” said defensive end Frank Clark following the game. “He leads in so many different ways on and off the field, just through his presence alone. He doesn’t even have to say a word, his presence alone. You’ve seen at times during the game where we kind of struggle, whether it’s with pass-rushing getting the stops when we needed them, we also gave up a few passes in the back end.

“Those are things that, when Tyrann is there, he’s able to help with the adjustments and help calm situations down and stuff like that — where it may seem like things are getting overhyped or things like that. Anytime you lose a player like that, it’s going to affect you. We missed him out there. It feels great that we were able to get the job done without him. I’m sure he’s happy that next week he’s going to be able to come back and show off and do all the things that Tyrann does.”

The Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship on Sunday at 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time. We’ll keep you posted on Mathieu’s status as the week moves along.