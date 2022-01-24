Chiefs open as touchdown favorites over Bengals in AFC title game

The Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to the AFC championship game, and they will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City has opened as a 7-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chiefs were favored by 2.5 points to beat the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, and they covered the spread in their 42-36 win. The Bengals are coming off of a 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The AFC title game will mark the second meeting between the Chiefs and Bengals this season. Cincinnati defeated Kansas City 34-31 in Week 17, which snapped an eight-game Chiefs’ winning streak and ruined their chances at a potential first-round AFC bye week.

Quarterback Joe Burrow outdueled Patrick Mahomes in that matchup, throwing for 446 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase gashed the Chiefs with 11 catches for 266 yards and three of the scores.

The winner of the rematch will take on either the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVI.