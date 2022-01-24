Now that the Kansas City Chiefs have defeated the Buffalo Bills to advance to 2021’s AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium, it is now possible for the organization to begin selling tickets for the game, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday, January 30.

Only a limited number of tickets will be available. All tickets must be purchased online through www.Chiefs.com — and will be delivered digitally. There will be a limit of six tickets for each purchaser. No walk-up ticket sales will be available.

Tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 11 a.m. Monday.

But in a continuation of the team’s longstanding policy, tickets will be made available to Jackson County, Missouri taxpayers in a special online presale that will take place between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Purchasers will be required to use a credit card with a billing address that includes a Jackson County zip code.

Existing season ticket members will also have the opportunity to buy additional tickets for the game beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. Details on how these tickets may be purchased will be sent to them via e-mail.

For additional information about purchasing tickets (and parking passes) to the AFC Championship, please visit www.Chiefs.com.