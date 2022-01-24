Have you caught your breath yet?

The Kansas City Chiefs’ spectacular 42-36 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night may have been the best football game we’ve ever seen. There were four lead changes in the final seven minutes of the game.

It’s still too early to know for sure, but in Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, we may really be looking at the next Tom Brady-Peyton Manning rivalry. The two quarterbacks combined for 844 total yards and eight touchdowns in the game — and neither turned the ball over.

When Allen found Gabriel Davis wide open for his fourth touchdown of the night, many felt that the game was over. After all... there were only 13 seconds left on the clock. But in back-to-back plays during those few seconds, Mahomes found wide receiver Tyreek Hill for 19 yards and tight end Travis Kelce for another 25 yards, setting up Harrison Butker for the 49-yard field goal that sent the game into overtime.

The odds that the Chiefs could get into field goal range, under those circumstances, were slim to none — but head coach Andy Reid had complete confidence in his quarterback.

“When it’s grim, be the Grim Reaper,” Reid told reporters following the game. “Go get it — and he did that. He made everyone around him better, which he’s great at. He just does it effortlessly. When it gets tough, he’s going to be there battling — and the players appreciate that.”

There was plenty of chatter in the media throughout the week — and among fans — about how Allen is now better than Mahomes. After Sunday’s game, we understand Allen is a very talented quarterback — but to be the man, you have to beat the man.

And in the playoffs, Allen is now 0-2 against Mahomes.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill also made it clear how he feels about his quarterback.

“This is definitely another step for him into the Hall of Fame,” said Hill. “He had a chance to prove once again that he’s definitely at the top of the helm when it comes down to quarterbacks in this league. We know it — but I feel like the rest of the league sometimes doubts him because of the coach and the players he has around him.“

People will undoubtedly continue to debate whether Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Mahomes, Allen — and some others — are the best in the world. But in Hill’s eyes, Mahomes is the top dog.

“He’s top-two — and he’s not two,” grinned the wideout.

After the Chiefs won the overtime coin toss, there was no doubt Mahomes was going to lead his team down the field for the game-winning touchdown — which Kelce scored when Mahomes found him in the corner of the end zone. To Mahomes, they also are the best at what they do.

“He made plays,” Mahomes said of Kelce. “I mean, the play to Tyreek and the play to Travis — those are the two players on Earth that can make those plays.”

Next up, the Chiefs will host their fourth straight AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. And the Grim Reaper will once again be leading his team.