Tyrann Mathieu ruled out of Chiefs-Bills due to a concussion

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu exited the team’s Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter. As the Bills went for it on fourth-and-short, quarterback Josh Allen’s leg hit the back of Mathieu’s helmet.

Mathieu walked off the field and into the blue medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion, and he eventually made his way to the locker room.

It will now be up to safeties Juan Thornhill and Dan Sorensen — with Armani Watts likely to enter the game for three-safety looks. Mathieu finished the game with one tackle.