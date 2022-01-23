 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tyrann Mathieu ruled out of Chiefs-Bills due to a concussion

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
NFL: AFC Wild Card Playoffs-Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu exited the team’s Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter. As the Bills went for it on fourth-and-short, quarterback Josh Allen’s leg hit the back of Mathieu’s helmet.

Mathieu walked off the field and into the blue medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion, and he eventually made his way to the locker room.

It will now be up to safeties Juan Thornhill and Dan Sorensen — with Armani Watts likely to enter the game for three-safety looks. Mathieu finished the game with one tackle.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...