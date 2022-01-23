Chiefs vs. Bills: highlights from the game

It’s the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the NFL’s Divisional Round. Here are all the Kansas City highlights:
The side-arm swag
Swish and dish. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/HekJWh6qNc— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 24, 2022
Mahomes has wheels, too
There be goes. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/9lbxWvRhBp— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 24, 2022
The stretch!
GOAT MODE (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/bVJyNc1O3h— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 24, 2022
What a throw
Only Mahomes part 1 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/YVrAfv7z78— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 24, 2022
An unbelievable toss for 6
Only Mahomes part 2 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/aawCBlq4Pk— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 24, 2022
Hardman to the house
Good things happen when Hardman had the ball. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/ZgffzCyofC— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 24, 2022
Remember this guy as a returner?
There goes the cheetah (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/9KPyxdTwVp— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 24, 2022
