Chiefs-Bills inactives: Rashad Fenton, Darrel Williams out

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday night’s Divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Cornerback Rashad Fenton (back) and running back Darrel Williams (toe) will not dress for the game.

Here are the Chiefs’ inactives for tonight’s game against Buffalo:



QB Shane Buechele

WR Josh Gordon

CB Rashad Fenton

RB Darrel Williams

DE Josh Kaindoh

OT Prince Tega Wanogho — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) January 23, 2022

Both Fenton and Williams had been declared questionable in Friday’s final injury report. Fenton missed all of the week’s practices, but Wiliams had been listed as a limited participant in Friday’s session.

No other Kansas City players were given status designations on Friday — and the rest of the team practiced fully — so the rest of the team’s inactive players should be considered healthy scratches.

On Saturday, the Chiefs once again elevated wide receiver Daurice Fountain from the practice squad to the active roster. He will dress against Buffalo. As an elevated player, he will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after Sunday’s night’s game

The Bills have also released their list of inactives for the game.

Bills inactives vs. Chiefs:



RB Matt Breida

WR Marquez Stevenson

TE Tommy Sweeney

OT Bobby Hart

DT Vernon Butler

CB Nick McCloud

S Josh Thomas — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 23, 2022

Defensive end Mario Addison (shoulder) was the only Buffalo player listed on this week’s injury reports — and after being listed as a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, he practiced fully on Friday. So all of the Bills’ inactive players are healthy scratches.

On Saturday, the Bills elevated safety Josh Thomas and cornerback Nick McCloud from their practice squad to their active roster. Neither will dress for the game.