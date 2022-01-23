Chiefs-Bills inactives: Rashad Fenton, Darrel Williams out

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday night’s Divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Cornerback Rashad Fenton (back) and running back Darrel Williams (toe) will not dress for the game.
QB Shane Buechele
WR Josh Gordon
CB Rashad Fenton
RB Darrel Williams
DE Josh Kaindoh
OT Prince Tega Wanogho
Both Fenton and Williams had been declared questionable in Friday’s final injury report. Fenton missed all of the week’s practices, but Wiliams had been listed as a limited participant in Friday’s session.
No other Kansas City players were given status designations on Friday — and the rest of the team practiced fully — so the rest of the team’s inactive players should be considered healthy scratches.
On Saturday, the Chiefs once again elevated wide receiver Daurice Fountain from the practice squad to the active roster. He will dress against Buffalo. As an elevated player, he will automatically be returned to the team’s practice squad after Sunday’s night’s game
The Bills have also released their list of inactives for the game.
RB Matt Breida
WR Marquez Stevenson
TE Tommy Sweeney
OT Bobby Hart
DT Vernon Butler
CB Nick McCloud
S Josh Thomas
Defensive end Mario Addison (shoulder) was the only Buffalo player listed on this week’s injury reports — and after being listed as a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, he practiced fully on Friday. So all of the Bills’ inactive players are healthy scratches.
On Saturday, the Bills elevated safety Josh Thomas and cornerback Nick McCloud from their practice squad to their active roster. Neither will dress for the game.
