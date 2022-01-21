Chiefs vs. Bills final injury report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire set to return

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. The Chiefs continue their postseason in the Divisional Round, as they welcome the Buffalo Bills into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official injury designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Rashad Fenton CB Back DNP DNP DNP QUEST Darrel Williams RB Toe DNP DNP LP QUEST Anthony Hitchens LB Back - LP LP - Prince Tega Wanogho OL Rib - LP FP - Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder FP FP FP - Tyreek Hill WR Heel FP FP FP - Willie Gay LB NIR-Per. - DNP FP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP FP -

Bills

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Stefon Diggs WR NIR-Rest - - DNP - Mario Addison DE Shoulder LP LP FP -

Some notes

Linebacker Willie Gay (personal) returned to practice Friday and is expected to play on Sunday (more on Gay’s status here).

Running back Darrel Williams (toe) also returned to practice on Friday and is officially questionable for the game. Cornerback Rashad Fenton (back), who missed practice all week, is also listed as questionable.

for the game. Cornerback Rashad Fenton (back), who missed practice all week, is also listed as Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Williams’ chances to play: “He moved around good [Friday] but let me see how he does. He only practiced [Friday], so let’s see how he does here in the next day. See where he’s at.”

“He moved around good [Friday] but let me see how he does. He only practiced [Friday], so let’s see how he does here in the next day. See where he’s at.” Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a full practice participant all week and is expected to make his return against the Buffalo Bills. Edwards-Helaire has missed the Chiefs’ last three games.

practice participant all week and is expected to make his return against the Buffalo Bills. Edwards-Helaire has missed the Chiefs’ last three games. Reid on what he will do with the running back rotation given Jerick McKinnon’s strong outing last time out: “What we’ll try to do is tame down the plays so they can all go in and do them, and then give you the different flavor doing them. Whatever their personality or ability is, they kind of put that forward. That way we don’t have to juggle the plays. We do the same thing with the tight end position and we do the same thing with the wide receiver position. I mean, Tyreek (Hill) and (Travis) Kelce, they come out of the game. There are times when they rest during the game, so as a play-caller, you’ve got to have the next man up and these guys have got to go. So, even though it might be a primary to one of those guys, that guys has got to go and do his best and make the play. That’s how we’ve kind of handled it, and the guys understand that.”

“What we’ll try to do is tame down the plays so they can all go in and do them, and then give you the different flavor doing them. Whatever their personality or ability is, they kind of put that forward. That way we don’t have to juggle the plays. We do the same thing with the tight end position and we do the same thing with the wide receiver position. I mean, Tyreek (Hill) and (Travis) Kelce, they come out of the game. There are times when they rest during the game, so as a play-caller, you’ve got to have the next man up and these guys have got to go. So, even though it might be a primary to one of those guys, that guys has got to go and do his best and make the play. That’s how we’ve kind of handled it, and the guys understand that.” Three players missed practice for the Chiefs on Thursday — cornerback Rashad Fenton (back),

for the Chiefs on Thursday — cornerback Rashad Fenton (back), Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (back) and backup swing tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (rib) are good to go despite both being limited at times this week.

at times this week. The Bills are at full health.

For Thursday’s injury report, click here.