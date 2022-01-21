Willie Gay Jr. to play vs. Bills, confirms head coach Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that linebacker Willie Gay Jr. will play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, a point that had been in question due to his Wednesday arrest.

Gay spend Wednesday night into Thursday in the Johnson County Detention Center after he was arrested in relation to what has been described as a “misdemeanor criminal damage” case. Gay missed practice Thursday but returned to practice on Friday.

“He’s going to play,” said Reid as he spoke to the media via Zoom. “He was at practice.”

Reid was then pressed as to how he came to the decision to allow him to play.

“I decided he’d play,” said Reid. “I’m not going to get into conversations. I’m not going to do that, but I decided that after just hearing some of the information that I heard.”

Gay pleaded not guilty at his court appearance on Thursday afternoon, was released — and his next court date on the matter is scheduled for March 2.

In 12 games (11 starts) this regular season, the 23-year old registered 48 tackles, four passes defensed and two interceptions. He had his lowest active snap percentage (26%) against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round.