Most Chiefs fans admit to being ‘somewhat worried’ about the Bills

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. In this edition, we gauge how worried fans may be with the Buffalo Bills coming to town.

Fan confidence

First, let’s start with confidence in general. As Kansas City enters the Divisional Round after doubling up the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21, 95% of Chiefs fans are confident in the team's direction. That’s a 2-point boost from last week’s survey.

Now, for this week’s opponent.

Enter the Buffalo Bills

At the time of this writing, the Chiefs are favored to beat the visiting Bills by 2 points — that according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

More than half the fan base feels somewhat worried about the Bills (56%), some are very worried (19%) and about a quarter are not so worried at all (23%). The Bills defeated the Chiefs 38-20 in Week 5, so a little trepidation headed into the game is at least understandable.

Divisional Round Weekend national voting

More than half of NFL fans (57%) enjoy the extra playoff team. It’s fair to assume that Eagles and Steelers fans are probably unanimous in favor of having a seventh seed.

About half of the league’s fans (48%) are most looking forward to the Chiefs hosting the Bills this weekend. Based upon these percentages, the NFL did a nice job stacking up the games.

Polling the league’s fans, most want to see the Bills emerge in the AFC (41%), followed by the Cincinnati Bengals (26%) and then the Chiefs (20%). This is real life, Kansas City fans. Chiefs Fatigue exists.

