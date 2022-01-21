Madden Simulation: Chiefs and Bills go toe to toe in Divisional playoffs

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, click to start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

The Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Buffalo Bills to Arrowhead Stadium for a second time this season — but this time, it is in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Here is what happened in the EA Universe:

Patrick Mahomes shows up when his team needs him the most. The Chiefs’ quarterback made 13 straight completions before throwing an interception. Mahomes was sharp on 99% of his throws. He even connected with Mecole Hardman on a 51-yard touchdown in which the ball was put in the back of the end zone right on the money.

You could classify this game as the “Hardman coming-out party.” Hardman finished the game with six total receptions for 124 yards and three touchdowns. He was all over the place, and he was in the right place at the right time when he secured a tipped pass on a Hail Mary attempt for a touchdown on the final play of the second quarter.

Turnovers hurt the Chiefs in the first half. A strip-sack by linebacker Matt Milano led to points for the Bills. Whether from quarterback Josh Allen running the ball or running back Devin Singletary, the Bills kept getting the positive yards needed to move down the field. Even when the Bills were down by two touchdowns in this game, their game plan was to continue to run the ball. The Bills rushed the ball 37 times and threw it 36 times.

What ultimately hurt the Bills in this game were missed field goals. Tyler Bass missed a 60-yard field goal with four seconds left in the second quarter, and as mentioned above, the Chiefs turned those four seconds into seven points. Bass also missed a 50-yard field goal. On a fourth-and-11 play on the Chiefs 26, the Bills went for it instead of kicking, and Chris Jones sacked Josh Allen to force a turnover on downs.

The game became about missed opportunities for Buffalo, which left at least nine points off the board.

Final score: Chiefs 35, Bills 28

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 34/40, 381 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT

Josh Allen 23/36, 269 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT, 5 att, 65 rush yards

Devin Singletary 31 att, 147 yards, 1 TD, 8 rec, 69 yards

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 5 att, 27 yards

Mecole Hardman 6 rec, 124 yards, 3 TD

Tyreek Hill 10 rec, 103 yards

Travis Kelce 10 rec, 103 yards

Stefon Diggs 5 rec, 60 yards, 3 TD

Charvarius Ward 8 total (6 solo), 1 TFL, 1 INT

Chris Jones 6 total (5 solo), 1 Sack

Tyrann Mathieu 12 total (4 solo), 1 FF

Matt Milano 14 total (5 solo), 1 Sack

Tremaine Edmunds 15 total (5 solo)