This weekend, the NFL postseason moves into the Divisional round. Eight teams will go in — but only four will come out.
The action kicks off with the Tennessee Titans (12-5) hosting the Cincinnati Bengals (11-7) at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Saturday. The game will be carried on CBS and Paramount+ — locally on KCTV/5. Then turn to FOX (WDAF/4 in Kansas City) for the San Francisco 49ers (11-7) playing the Green Bay Packers (13-4) at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.
On Sunday, NBC and Peacock (KSHB/41) will carry the Los Angeles Rams (13-5) on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4) at 2 p.m. Then settle in for what may be one of the best games of the entire postseason: the Buffalo Bills (12-6) coming to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs (13-5) at 5:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+ and KCTV/5.
Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 184-91-3
Poll
Who wins Bengals (11-7) at Titans (12-5)?
-
63%
Bengals
-
36%
Titans
Poll
Who wins 49ers (11-7) at Packers (13-4)?
-
22%
49ers
-
77%
Packers
Poll
Who wins Rams (13-5) at Buccaneers (14-4)?
-
67%
Rams
-
32%
Buccaneers
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|8-7-1
|Week 2 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 3 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 4 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 5 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 6 picks
|9-4-1
|Week 7 picks
|10-3-0
|Week 8 picks
|8-7-0
|Week 9 picks
|8-6-0
|Week 10 picks
|9-4-1
|Week 11 picks
|11-4-0
|Week 12 picks
|8-7-0
|Week 13 picks
|9-5-0
|Week 14 picks
|10-4-0
|Week 15 picks
|12-4-0
|Week 16 picks
|13-3-0
|Week 17 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 18 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 19 picks
|6-0-0
|Total
|184-91-3
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|1
|Kristian Gumminger
|126
|56
|1
|0.6913
|2
|2
|Mark Gunnels
|166
|79
|1
|0.6768
|3
|3
|Bryan Stewart
|182
|95
|1
|0.6565
|4
|4
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|171
|95
|1
|0.6423
|5
|5
|Pete Sweeney
|178
|99
|1
|0.6421
|5
|7
|Talon Graff
|178
|99
|1
|0.6421
|5
|7
|Jared Sapp
|178
|99
|1
|0.6421
|8
|5
|Matt Stagner
|169
|94
|1
|0.6420
|9
|10
|Stephen Serda
|174
|102
|1
|0.6300
|10
|9
|Kramer Sansone
|170
|100
|1
|0.6292
|11
|11
|Ethan Willinger
|174
|103
|1
|0.6277
|12
|12
|Rocky Magaña
|170
|107
|1
|0.6133
|13
|13
|John Dixon
|166
|111
|1
|0.5989
For the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Bryan Stewart and Kristian Gumminger were both 6-0-0 with their head-to-head picks. Seven other AP staffers went 5-1-0. Against the spread, Jared Sapp led the way with a 4-2-0 record, while Bryan, Matt Stagner and Pete Sweeney were 3-3-0. In over/under, Pete was 4-1-1. Kristian and Kramer Sansone went 4-2-0. Pete had the best overall record at 11-6-1 — with Kristian right behind at 12-6-0.
In the first round of the playoffs, our staff didn’t do quite as well as usual against the rest of Tallysight’s experts. But Bryan was ranked second head-to-head, while Pete ranked ninth in over/under.
But over the whole season, the AP staff continues to do very well against the field. Kristian and Pete are ranked first (!) and fifth overall, Ron Kopp is eighth head-to-head (with Kristian 20th), Mark Gunnels and Pete are third and 12th against the spread — and finally, Jared, Kristian and Pete rank second, seventh and 18th in over/under.
Loading comments...