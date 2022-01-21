This weekend, the NFL postseason moves into the Divisional round. Eight teams will go in — but only four will come out.

The action kicks off with the Tennessee Titans (12-5) hosting the Cincinnati Bengals (11-7) at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Saturday. The game will be carried on CBS and Paramount+ — locally on KCTV/5. Then turn to FOX (WDAF/4 in Kansas City) for the San Francisco 49ers (11-7) playing the Green Bay Packers (13-4) at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

On Sunday, NBC and Peacock (KSHB/41) will carry the Los Angeles Rams (13-5) on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4) at 2 p.m. Then settle in for what may be one of the best games of the entire postseason: the Buffalo Bills (12-6) coming to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs (13-5) at 5:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+ and KCTV/5.

Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 184-91-3

Poll Who wins Bengals (11-7) at Titans (12-5)? Bengals

Titans vote view results 63% Bengals (601 votes)

36% Titans (348 votes) 949 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who wins 49ers (11-7) at Packers (13-4)? 49ers

Packers vote view results 22% 49ers (211 votes)

77% Packers (723 votes) 934 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who wins Rams (13-5) at Buccaneers (14-4)? Rams

Buccaneers vote view results 67% Rams (629 votes)

32% Buccaneers (301 votes) 930 votes total Vote Now

AP Staff Record TW LW Staffer W L T Pct 1 1 Kristian Gumminger 126 56 1 0.6913 2 2 Mark Gunnels 166 79 1 0.6768 3 3 Bryan Stewart 182 95 1 0.6565 4 4 Ron Kopp Jr. 171 95 1 0.6423 5 5 Pete Sweeney 178 99 1 0.6421 5 7 Talon Graff 178 99 1 0.6421 5 7 Jared Sapp 178 99 1 0.6421 8 5 Matt Stagner 169 94 1 0.6420 9 10 Stephen Serda 174 102 1 0.6300 10 9 Kramer Sansone 170 100 1 0.6292 11 11 Ethan Willinger 174 103 1 0.6277 12 12 Rocky Magaña 170 107 1 0.6133 13 13 John Dixon 166 111 1 0.5989

For the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Bryan Stewart and Kristian Gumminger were both 6-0-0 with their head-to-head picks. Seven other AP staffers went 5-1-0. Against the spread, Jared Sapp led the way with a 4-2-0 record, while Bryan, Matt Stagner and Pete Sweeney were 3-3-0. In over/under, Pete was 4-1-1. Kristian and Kramer Sansone went 4-2-0. Pete had the best overall record at 11-6-1 — with Kristian right behind at 12-6-0.

In the first round of the playoffs, our staff didn’t do quite as well as usual against the rest of Tallysight’s experts. But Bryan was ranked second head-to-head, while Pete ranked ninth in over/under.

But over the whole season, the AP staff continues to do very well against the field. Kristian and Pete are ranked first (!) and fifth overall, Ron Kopp is eighth head-to-head (with Kristian 20th), Mark Gunnels and Pete are third and 12th against the spread — and finally, Jared, Kristian and Pete rank second, seventh and 18th in over/under.