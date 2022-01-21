 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

AP staff NFL preview and predictions for Divisional round

The Chiefs play the Bills on Sunday night — but we’re picking the rest of this weekend’s playoff games, too.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
NFL: NOV 01 Titans at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This weekend, the NFL postseason moves into the Divisional round. Eight teams will go in — but only four will come out.

The action kicks off with the Tennessee Titans (12-5) hosting the Cincinnati Bengals (11-7) at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Saturday. The game will be carried on CBS and Paramount+ — locally on KCTV/5. Then turn to FOX (WDAF/4 in Kansas City) for the San Francisco 49ers (11-7) playing the Green Bay Packers (13-4) at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

On Sunday, NBC and Peacock (KSHB/41) will carry the Los Angeles Rams (13-5) on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4) at 2 p.m. Then settle in for what may be one of the best games of the entire postseason: the Buffalo Bills (12-6) coming to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs (13-5) at 5:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+ and KCTV/5.

Here are our picks for this weekend’s games. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 184-91-3

Poll

Who wins Bengals (11-7) at Titans (12-5)?

view results
  • 63%
    Bengals
    (601 votes)
  • 36%
    Titans
    (348 votes)
949 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who wins 49ers (11-7) at Packers (13-4)?

view results
  • 22%
    49ers
    (211 votes)
  • 77%
    Packers
    (723 votes)
934 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who wins Rams (13-5) at Buccaneers (14-4)?

view results
  • 67%
    Rams
    (629 votes)
  • 32%
    Buccaneers
    (301 votes)
930 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 8-7-1
Week 2 picks 10-6-0
Week 3 picks 10-6-0
Week 4 picks 10-6-0
Week 5 picks 11-5-0
Week 6 picks 9-4-1
Week 7 picks 10-3-0
Week 8 picks 8-7-0
Week 9 picks 8-6-0
Week 10 picks 9-4-1
Week 11 picks 11-4-0
Week 12 picks 8-7-0
Week 13 picks 9-5-0
Week 14 picks 10-4-0
Week 15 picks 12-4-0
Week 16 picks 13-3-0
Week 17 picks 11-5-0
Week 18 picks 11-5-0
Week 19 picks 6-0-0
Total 184-91-3

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Kristian Gumminger 126 56 1 0.6913
2 2 Mark Gunnels 166 79 1 0.6768
3 3 Bryan Stewart 182 95 1 0.6565
4 4 Ron Kopp Jr. 171 95 1 0.6423
5 5 Pete Sweeney 178 99 1 0.6421
5 7 Talon Graff 178 99 1 0.6421
5 7 Jared Sapp 178 99 1 0.6421
8 5 Matt Stagner 169 94 1 0.6420
9 10 Stephen Serda 174 102 1 0.6300
10 9 Kramer Sansone 170 100 1 0.6292
11 11 Ethan Willinger 174 103 1 0.6277
12 12 Rocky Magaña 170 107 1 0.6133
13 13 John Dixon 166 111 1 0.5989

For the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Bryan Stewart and Kristian Gumminger were both 6-0-0 with their head-to-head picks. Seven other AP staffers went 5-1-0. Against the spread, Jared Sapp led the way with a 4-2-0 record, while Bryan, Matt Stagner and Pete Sweeney were 3-3-0. In over/under, Pete was 4-1-1. Kristian and Kramer Sansone went 4-2-0. Pete had the best overall record at 11-6-1 — with Kristian right behind at 12-6-0.

In the first round of the playoffs, our staff didn’t do quite as well as usual against the rest of Tallysight’s experts. But Bryan was ranked second head-to-head, while Pete ranked ninth in over/under.

But over the whole season, the AP staff continues to do very well against the field. Kristian and Pete are ranked first (!) and fifth overall, Ron Kopp is eighth head-to-head (with Kristian 20th), Mark Gunnels and Pete are third and 12th against the spread — and finally, Jared, Kristian and Pete rank second, seventh and 18th in over/under.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...