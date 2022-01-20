Report: Eric Bieniemy to interview with Broncos for head coach position Friday

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will interview with the Denver Broncos on Friday, according to Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News. The interview will take place in Kansas City.

Paton and Co. Zooming Callahan as we type, then meeting w/O’Connell in person. Interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy in KC tomorrow. And then … #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 20, 2022

Bieniemy is one of 10 candidates for the Denver job.

This marks the fourth straight season that the Bieniemy has drawn at least one team’s interest to become its head coach. Seven teams were reported to have interviewed the offensive coordinator during last year’s offseason, but every team went in another direction.

The list of teams Bieniemy has been connected to over the past three offseasons is extensive. It includes the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles (2021 offseason), the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants (previous offseasons).

He was also recently connected to the Dolphins as a suitable landing spot. In addition to the Broncos and Dolphins, the Chicago Bears, Texans, Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and Giants are currently looking for a new head coach.