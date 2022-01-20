Chiefs add defensive end to practice squad, former first-round cornerback to futures deal

The Kansas City Chiefs made two moves on Thursday, according to the NFL’s transactions report — adding defensive end Joe Jackson to the practice squad while signing defensive back Damon Arnette to a reserve/futures deal.

Jackson, 25, entered the league as a 2019 fifth-round pick made by the Dallas Cowboys. He appeared in five games for the Cowboys as a rookie before the team waived him the next season at the 53-man roster deadline. Jackson caught on for two seasons (2020-21) with the Cleveland Browns, appearing in 15 games. Jackson rotated in at defensive end while occasionally helping the Browns out on special teams. He has 25 career tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Arnette, 25, is a former first-round pick made by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft. Arnette appeared in nine games (seven starts) for the Raiders as a rookie, finishing with 25 tackles and two passes defensed. Arnette suffered a groin injury in Week 4 of this season, and he was placed on the Raiders’ injured reserved list. The Raiders released Arnette in early November after a video of him brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone surfaced and went viral on social media.

The Miami Dolphins brought Arnette onto their practice squad in mid-December, but he was free to sign with any team after it expired — and he chose the Chiefs.

Jackson will serve the Chiefs as deep defensive line depth for the playoff run, and Arnette will be brought in for the offseason, with the idea of him potentially making the Chiefs team next season. General manager Brett Veach is betting that perhaps the Chiefs coaching staff can make the most of him.