Chiefs vs. Bills Thursday injury report: 3 Chiefs miss the workout; 2 limited

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. The Chiefs continue their postseason in the Divisional round, as they welcome the Buffalo Bills into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Darrel Williams RB Toe DNP DNP - - Willie Gay LB NIR-Pers - DNP - - Rashad Fenton CB Back DNP DNP - - Prince Tega Wanogho OL Rib - LP - - Anthony Hitchens LB Back - LP - - Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder FP FP - - Tyreek Hill WR Heel FP FP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP - -

Bills

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Mario Addison DE Shoulder LP LP - -

Some notes

Three players missed practice for the Chiefs on Thursday — cornerback Rashad Fenton (back), running back Darrel Williams (toe) and linebacker Willie Gay (more on Gay’s status here).

for the Chiefs on Thursday — cornerback Rashad Fenton (back), running back Darrel Williams (toe) and linebacker Willie Gay (more on Gay’s status here). Fenton’s back issue made him a late scratch in the Chiefs’ previous playoff game (against the Pittsburgh Steelers), and two missed practices this week is not a good sign — despite Chiefs head coach Andy Reid saying it was getting better on Wednesday.

The Chiefs had two limited additions to the injury report in linebacker Anthony Hitchens (back) and backup swing tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (rib).

additions to the injury report in linebacker Anthony Hitchens (back) and backup swing tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (rib). Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) was a full participant for the second day in a row, a continued good sign he could be active against the Bills on Sunday evening.

for the second day in a row, a continued good sign he could be against the Bills on Sunday evening. Reid on Edwards-Helaire (Wednesday): “He moved around well. We’ll see [Thursday] and how he back-to-backs this thing. I don’t want to say anything. I said it last week and I was wrong. We’ll just see how he does as we go forward.”

“He moved around well. We’ll see [Thursday] and how he back-to-backs this thing. I don’t want to say anything. I said it last week and I was wrong. We’ll just see how he does as we go forward.” Bills rotational defensive end Mario Addison (shoulder) was limited again on Thursday after he was reportedly spotted in a sling this week. Addison has 7.0 sacks on the season.

For Wednesday’s injury report, click here.