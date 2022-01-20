Chiefs-Bills result boils down to quarterback nerves

On the latest episode of Arrowhead Pride’s Great British Chiefs Show, Tom Childs and Brad Symcox discussed the Kansas City Chiefs’ upcoming divisional-round matchup against the Buffalo Bills — and how this game feels like a total toss-up.

(Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here. It is also available on Spotify.)

The Chiefs fell to the Buffalo Bills 38-20 back in week 5 of the NFL season. Heading into the second matchup of the season, this game has an AFC championship kind of feel. Both teams are playing their best football of the season–and they are both drastically different from that October 10th contest.

Game of nerves between two of the NFL’s best

Tom: “We have to concentrate on the present and how we assess these two teams right now. What I see are two teams that are extremely evenly matched. On their best day offensively, they can be the best team in the league. On their best day defensively, they can be top-five units. It’s just about what happens on that day, who’s mind is right, who’s less nervous, and who turns up on that day. Up until this weekend, I felt the Bills were more locked in — kind of like the 2019 Chiefs — probably hungrier than the Chiefs. I think we saw something in the second and third quarters of this Steelers game when the Chiefs kind of announced themselves a little bit... All of a sudden, you look at this Chiefs team and think they really want to win this... All they want to do is stop the Bills from stealing their cake. This is the hardest game of the season to predict.”

Brad: “The Bills are set up to beat the Chiefs. They look as though they are as dynamic as the Chiefs, and as though they have the weapons the Chiefs have — we saw it the last time they met in the playoffs that Josh Allen didn’t really show up... This comes down to the two quarterbacks. If both quarterbacks play their best level of football, we could be in for an absolutely magical game... It comes down to how Josh Allen handles that pressure.”

Tom: “If both quarterbacks play their A-game good luck defenses... this version of Josh Allen that we’re seeing at the moment is unplayable — whether it’s through the air or on the ground he is moving this team at will right now. This game hangs on how Josh Allen plays. If Allen is bad, the Chiefs will win this game. If Allen is good, then Patrick Mahomes is going to have to be even better than any Patrick Mahomes we’ve seen before.”

How to listen to Arrowhead Pride podcasts

Arrowhead Pride podcasts are available on Amazon Alexa, Apple, Google, Spotify and Stitcher. Please rate and review, as this helps us grow AP Radio to reach more Chiefs fans all over the world!

Make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss an episode.