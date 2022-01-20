 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Willie Gay Jr. arrested in relation to misdemeanor ‘criminal damage’ case on Wednesday night

There are no further details at this time.

By Pete Sweeney Updated
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested in Overland Park at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

He was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a charge of “misdemeanor criminal damage,” according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

In 12 games (11 starts) this regular season, the 23-year old registered 48 tackles, four passes defensed and two interceptions. He had his lowest active snap percentage (26%) against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round.

Gay’s court time is set for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

We’ll keep this post updated with any further details as they become available.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...