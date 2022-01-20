Willie Gay Jr. arrested in relation to misdemeanor ‘criminal damage’ case on Wednesday night

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested in Overland Park at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

He was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a charge of “misdemeanor criminal damage,” according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Per Willie Gay’s rep Maxx Lepselter, Gay was at his son’s house visiting. He and the mother got into an argument, during which he broke her vacuum. "No one was touched … beyond the broken appliance” per Lepselter. Gay was charged with destruction of property of less than $1,000. https://t.co/vjAdxy67rz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2022

In 12 games (11 starts) this regular season, the 23-year old registered 48 tackles, four passes defensed and two interceptions. He had his lowest active snap percentage (26%) against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round.

Gay’s court time is set for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

We’ll keep this post updated with any further details as they become available.