Chiefs open as favorites vs. Broncos in Week 18

In Week 18, the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Denver to finish their season with an AFC West matchup against the Broncos. Despite the game being on the road and them coming off of a loss, the Chiefs opened as 9-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chiefs were favored in their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, but they lost 34-31, snapping what had been an eight-game winning streak. The Broncos go into the Chiefs’ matchup having lost four of their last five games and three games in a row. The Broncos lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 34-13 in Week 17.

The Chiefs defeated the Broncos 22-9 at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 13. The Chiefs’ running backs shined in the game, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing for 54 yards and Darrel Williams leading the Chiefs with 60 receiving yards. Kicker Harrison Butker made three field goals in Kansas City’s win.