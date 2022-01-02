Andy Reid provides 2 injury updates following Chiefs’ loss to Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media via Zoom conference call following Sunday’s 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, providing two injury updates.

“Lucas Niang tore his patellar tendon, is what it looks like,” began Reid. “And Orlando Brown had a calf strain that he did in pregame warmups there.”

Niang suffered the season-ending injury filling in for Brown at left tackle. It is unclear if he would have begun the game at right tackle if Brown had not been injured. As it played out, once Niang could no longer play, Joe Thuney slid from left guard to left tackle and Nick Allegretti — who started for the Chiefs at left guard in 2020 — entered the game.

After six snaps at left guard, Thuney played 55 at left tackle, performing well.

One note. Joe Thuney played fantastic at LT once Brown and Niang went down. It’s so valuable having a player like him on your OL — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 2, 2022

The Chiefs are likely to have more information regarding Brown’s status on Wednesday, when they post their initial injury report ahead of Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos.