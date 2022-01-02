Chiefs vs. Bengals: highlights from the game

It’s the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals in an early-afternoon game at Paul Brown Stadium. Here were all the Kansas City highlights:
Demarcus Robinson in stride
7-0 good guys. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/uKvcM5ksnk— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 2, 2022
Mahomes breaks out the no-look
No Look Mahomes (via @nfl) pic.twitter.com/2mW81ORiVR— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 2, 2022
Kelce leaks out for the score
Kelce for 6 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/D7MfIFpInM— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 2, 2022
Watch Blake Bell and Trey Smith
Power football for the touchdown! (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/GNZlcczsup— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 2, 2022
Williams barrels in again
Another Williams score! (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/GMZXLze99S— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 2, 2022
