Chiefs vs. Bengals: highlights from the game

Rounding up the Chiefs’ best plays from Week 17.

By Pete Sweeney
It’s the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals in an early-afternoon game at Paul Brown Stadium. Here were all the Kansas City highlights:

Demarcus Robinson in stride

Mahomes breaks out the no-look

Kelce leaks out for the score

Watch Blake Bell and Trey Smith

Williams barrels in again

