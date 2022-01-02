Chiefs lose Orlando Brown, Lucas Niang; Joe Thuney moves to left tackle

Minutes before kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs changed starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.’s status to questionable due to a calf injury. According to those with eyes on the field — like NFL Network’s James Palmer — Brown injured his calf during pre-game warmups.

Keep eye out for #chiefs LT Orlando Brown. Saw him leave warmups once and now hasn’t come out with the team. My understanding is he’s getting looked at. Something is bothering him. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 2, 2022

As it played out, the Chiefs held Brown back, instead choosing to start rookie Lucas Niang at left tackle. Andrew Wylie started the game at right tackle. But on the Chiefs’ second series, Niang went down with a knee injury, and Kansas City quickly ruled him out of the game after carting him off the field.

Joe Thuney slid from left guard to left tackle, and Nick Allegretti entered the game at left guard. As usual, Creed Humphrey is at center and Trey Smith is at right guard.

The matchup of Bengals' standout defensive end Trey Hendrickson against Brown was already something to watch. Now, it’s Thuney and Allegretti with the tall task.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is likely to update both Brown and Niang’s status in his post-game press conference.