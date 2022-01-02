 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs lose Orlando Brown, Lucas Niang; Joe Thuney moves to left tackle

Kansas City decided to keep Andrew Wylie at right tackle.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes before kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs changed starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.’s status to questionable due to a calf injury. According to those with eyes on the field — like NFL Network’s James Palmer — Brown injured his calf during pre-game warmups.

As it played out, the Chiefs held Brown back, instead choosing to start rookie Lucas Niang at left tackle. Andrew Wylie started the game at right tackle. But on the Chiefs’ second series, Niang went down with a knee injury, and Kansas City quickly ruled him out of the game after carting him off the field.

Joe Thuney slid from left guard to left tackle, and Nick Allegretti entered the game at left guard. As usual, Creed Humphrey is at center and Trey Smith is at right guard.

The matchup of Bengals' standout defensive end Trey Hendrickson against Brown was already something to watch. Now, it’s Thuney and Allegretti with the tall task.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is likely to update both Brown and Niang’s status in his post-game press conference.

