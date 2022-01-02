 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Bengals: Second half discussion

By John Dixon
/ new
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs continue their Week 17 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.

What are you thinking in the second half?

If you need the first half discussion, here it is.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...