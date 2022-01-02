 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Bengals: First half discussion

By John Dixon
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

In the regular season’s next-to-last game, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

What’s on your mind during the first half of the game?

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...