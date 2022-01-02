Chiefs-Bengals inactives: Edwards-Helaire and Deandre Baker out

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and cornerback Deandre Baker will both be inactive for the game.

Here are the Chiefs' inactives for today's game against Cincinnati:



QB Shane Buechele

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

CB DeAndre Baker

OL Kyle Long

OT Prince Tega Wanogho — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) January 2, 2022

Edwards-Helaire was held out of practice all week after suffering a shoulder injury in last Sunday’s victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Early in the week, we learned that his injury was less serious than originally thought — and even after missing all of this week’s practices, the team listed him as questionable in their final injury report on Friday. But on Saturday, the team downgraded him as out for the game.

At the same time, the team activated running back Jerick McKinnon from injured reserve, where he had been placed after suffering a hamstring injury in the Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Cornerback Baker — a former first-round pick — has played in each of the last four Chiefs games.

With all of their key players back from the Reserve/COVID list — and with very few significant injuries for this time of year — the Chiefs did not elevate any practice-squad players for the game. Earlier in the week, the team had protected defensive back Dicaprio Bottle on the practice squad — which is often a signal that a player will be elevated — but he will not play again Cincinnati.

The Bengals have also released their list of inactives. Defensive end Cam Sample (hamstring) and cornerback Jalen Davis (ankle) will not dress for the Chiefs.

#Bengals inactives vs Chiefs:



LB Germaine Pratt

DE Cam Sample

CB Jalen Davis

DT Tyler Shelvin

G D’Ante Smith

HB Trayveon Williams

QB Jake Browning — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) January 2, 2022

Both Sample and Davis had been listed as out on the team’s final injury report. With no other players being given an injury status — and the rest of the team’s players having practiced fully to end the week — the remaining inactive players should be considered healthy scratches.

On Saturday, quarterback Brandon Allen and linebacker Germaine Pratt were activated to the team’s active roster from the Reserve/COVID list. Allen will be active for the game, but Pratt will not dress. Wide receivers Trenton Irwin and Auden Tate — along with cornerbacks Darius Phillips and Trae Waynes — remain on the team’s Reserve/COVID list.

On Saturday, the Bengals elevated defensive back John Brannon, quarterback Jake Browning and wide receiver Trent Taylor from their practice squad to the active roster. All but Browning will dress for the game against Kansas City. As elevated players, they will be automatically returned to the practice squad after the game.