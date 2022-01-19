Chiefs make a couple practice squad moves on Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs made a couple of practice squad moves on Wednesday, according to the NFL’s transactions report. The moves come after a Tuesday in which the team released four members of their practice squad.

Chiefs’ Wednesday notes from the NFL’s transactions report:



- DT Andrew Billings, OT Roderick Johnson signed to PS

- TE Mark Vital back to PS from R/C-19

- WR Chris Finke signed to reserve/futures deal

- RB Elijah McGuire cut — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 19, 2022

The new additions to the practice squad are defensive tackle Andrew Billings and offensive tackle Roderick Johnson.

Billings, 26, entered the league as a 2016 fourth-round pick made by the Cincinnati Bengals. Billings appeared in 47 games for the Bengals from 2017-19, tallying 80 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He opted out of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic before appearing in six games for the Cleveland Browns. Billings was waived in November and was with the Miami Dolphins practice squad before he became available.

Johnson, 26, entered the league as a 2017 fourth-round pick made by the Cleveland Browns. Johnson landed on injured reserve in 2017 due to a knee injury, and the Browns waived him in 2018. He was claimed by the Houston Texans, for which he appeared in 29 games (including six starts) from 2018-20. Johnson started at both tackle positions for the Texans while also entering numerous games as an extra blocker.

I wrote about Roderick Johnson this past off-season on https://t.co/EGk7BFmw1W when the #Chiefs were looking to make offensive line additions. https://t.co/352LDFdsvI pic.twitter.com/ua7yEq0hzN — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) January 19, 2022

The Chiefs also signed wide receiver Chris Finke to a reserve/futures contract. This will mark the Slippery Fox’s second stint with the club, as he signed with the Chiefs in May 2021 only to be released later that year with an injury settlement.

Tight end Mark Vital is back on the practice squad from the squad’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Chiefs moved on from running back Elijah McGuire — a sign that returning running back Darwin Thompson is in good-enough football shape.