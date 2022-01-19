Chiefs vs. Bills Wednesday injury report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire a full participant

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. The Chiefs continue their postseason in the Divisional round, as they welcome the Buffalo Bills into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Darrel Williams RB Toe DNP - - - Rashad Fenton CB Back DNP - - - Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB Shoulder FP - - - Tyreek Hill WR Heel FP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knees FP - - -

Bills

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Mario Addison DE Shoulder LP - - -

Some notes