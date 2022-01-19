Chiefs vs. Bills Wednesday injury report: Clyde Edwards-Helaire a full participant

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. The Chiefs continue their postseason in the Divisional round, as they welcome the Buffalo Bills into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Darrel Williams
|RB
|Toe
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Rashad Fenton
|CB
|Back
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|Shoulder
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Heel
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knees
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Bills
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Mario Addison
|DE
|Shoulder
|LP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- There were only two players who missed practice on either side and they are both Kansas City Chiefs — cornerback Rashad Fenton (back) and running back Darrel Williams (toe).
- Fenton’s back issue made him a late scratch in the Chiefs’ previous playoff game (against the Pittsburgh Steelers), but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that it’s “getting better.”
- Reid on Williams’ toe issue: “We’re trying to let it rest up — see if it calms down a little bit.”
- Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) was a full participant for the first time since suffering his injury in Week 16. That is a very good sign he could be active against the Bills in on Sunday evening.
- Reid on Edwards-Helaire: “He moved around well. We’ll see [Thursday] and how he back-to-backs this thing. I don’t want to say anything. I said it last week and I was wrong. We’ll just see how he does as we go forward.”
- Bills rotational defensive end Mario Addison (shoulder) was limited Wednesday after he was reportedly spotted in a sling this week. On the season, Addison has had 7.0 sacks for the Bills.
