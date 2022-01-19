Chiefs’ Ryan Poles is one of ‘two known finalists’ for Giants’ GM job

Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles appears to be one of two finalists for the New York Giants’ general manager job, according to several reports. Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen is the only other candidate who is known to be receiving a second interview.

#Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles will have his second interview with the #Giants today in person, source said. Poles and Joe Schoen of the #Bills are the two known finalists thus far for NYG’s vacant GM job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2022

Poles, 36, will reportedly receive his second interview in person on Wednesday. The first interview was via video call. Poles has been a member of the Chiefs personnel department for nearly 13 years, starting as a scouting assistant in 2009 and working his way up to his current position. He also received a request from the Chicago Bears, interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings and was a finalist for the Carolina Panthers’ GM job last season.

As mentioned in our initial article, Poles was previously the Chiefs’ director of college scouting. He plays a significant role in the team’s draft strategy, serving as general manager Brett Veach’s right-hand man during draft season. The renewed interest makes sense considering the team’s wildly successful 2021 draft class — one that included three key contributors: linebacker Nick Bolton and starting offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith.

It is seeming more and more likely that Poles will land one of the three jobs.