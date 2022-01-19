Chiefs release 4 players from practice squad

On Tuesday, the NFL transactions report listed four Kansas City Chiefs practice squad released from their contracts. They were cornerback Josh Jackson and tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart, along with linebackers Shilique Calhoun and Elijah Sullivan. This brings the number of players on the team’s practice squad to 12 — four less than the maximum of 16.

Jackson was signed to the practice unit in late October. A second-round pick for the Green Bay Packers in 2018, Jackson was elevated in Week 14 to play the Las Vegas Raiders and in Week 16 to play the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was active for both games.

Griffin-Stewart was on the practice squad for a week in early November and then released. Re-signed in late November, the former Pitt tight end was also elevated for (and played against) the Steelers.

Calhoun — a third-round pick for the Raiders in 2016 — was signed to the practice squad in mid-October. Although he was protected before the Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, he never saw action in a game this season.

Sullivan was first signed as an undrafted free agent for the San Francisco 49ers last spring. He joined the Chiefs’ practice squad just as the season began. The former K-State linebacker never saw action in 2021.

The Chiefs signed no new practice-squad players on Tuesday. But all practice-squad contracts with teams that have completed their seasons expired on Monday. The Chiefs could easily sign some of those new free agents as additional depth during the postseason.