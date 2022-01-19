Against Steelers, Patrick Mahomes reminded the doubters

On the latest episode of Arrowhead Pride’s Editors Show podcast, we discussed Kansas City Chiefs injury updates, head coach Andy Reid’s Monday media session and the team’s outlook heading into a huge divisional-round matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

(Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here. It is also available on Spotify.)

In this Sunday’s Divisional playoff game, the Chiefs take on the Bills at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The Kansas City faced Buffalo back in Week 5 of the regular season, suffering a disappointing 38-20 loss. Throughout the season, there have been plenty of growing pains for both teams — but since Week 5, Kansas City has changed the most. One of those changes was evident during Sunday’s 42-21 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Patrick Mahomes issued a reminder to the league

Pete: “I think he reminded folks what he can do when he’s really on — and the signature play of the game to me wasn’t even a throw. It was — OK, the Steelers just scored, and Mahomes’ 23-yard scramble... Allen really sees an opportunity when there’s some open space. Mahomes used to do that a little bit more — but never as much as Allen does it. One of Mahomes’ most famous plays has nothing to do with throwing the football. It was that touchdown against the Tennessee Titans. It was, ‘I’m refusing to lose today. We are not losing this game.’ I think that you saw — when things were a little bit weird at the beginning of this game against the Steelers — Mahomes runs for 23 yards and essentially says, ‘You forgot about me — and you forgot how damn good I am.’ Then all of a sudden, five passing touchdowns — six straight touchdown drives — and this thing was over. If teams get that version of Patrick Mahomes... I don’t care if the Buffalo Bills are playing the best football in the history of their franchise. They aren’t beating the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.”

John: “I think there is something about the Chiefs being pissed off. That’s the worst thing you can do to the Chiefs in the postseason with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback... I also thought it was interesting [that] Mahomes said after the game — when he was asked about going along the sidelines and firing people up like we saw in the 2019 season — he said, ‘Nah, we just kind of did it on our own.’ Mahomes — through his own leadership — has managed to get it to a point where they don’t even need him as a leader so much. Which is frightening to the rest of the league.”

Pete: “I just think it was a big moment that reaffirmed Mahomes is still Mahomes and this is the NFL playoffs. So let’s see how this Chiefs and Bills game goes. You know what’s going to happen this weekend, John: you’re going to see all these heads pick the Bills. I just know it... hopefully, the Chiefs round up the predictions and show them a nice montage heading into this game before Sunday night.”

