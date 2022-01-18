Tyrann Mathieu wins Nationwide’s WPMOY Charity Challenge

Two is a streak.

On Tuesday, Nationwide announced that Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu won the Charity Challenge contest connected with the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Following tight end Travis Kelce, Mathieu is the second straight Chiefs player to win the Charity Challenge.

As a result, Nationwide will contribute $25,000 to the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation. Former Chiefs safety Eric Berry won the inaugural Charity Challenge during the 2015-16 NFL season.

Mathieu provided Nationwide with a statement for its release.

“I am incredibly humbled and overwhelmed with a sense of pride having been selected as this year’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nationwide Charity Challenge winner,” said Mathieu. “It’s been a dream of mine for so many years to give back and to have a true impact. For my efforts to be recognized by others, it means I’m doing something right and that means everything to me. Thank you to all of the fans that voted for me for this incredible honor. I am further inspired to continue to do more and reach higher.”

Fans were asked to vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee’s last name or Twitter handle. The contest ran from Tuesday, Dec. 7 until Monday. Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II — despite leading in early January — finished second in voting.

You did it #ChiefsKingdom‼️@Mathieu_Era has won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge presented by @Nationwide and $25k will be donated to the @TM32_Foundation pic.twitter.com/rZ9JtsdCkm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 18, 2022

Chiefs fans’ late push delivered Mathieu the victory — and that means Kansas city players have now won three of the seven total contests.

The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced during the NFL Honors broadcast on Thursday, Feb. 10, the week of Super Bowl LVI, at 8 p.m. Arrowhead Time on ABC.

For more information on the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide, please visit www.nfl.com/manoftheyear.