Andy Reid discusses Chiefs’ injuries of note ahead of Bills week

The Kansas City Chiefs have a couple of injuries to be aware of coming out of their 42-21 Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and heading into their Divisional Round date with the Buffalo Bills.

Last night, Reid mentioned defensive tackle Chris Jones left the game early, but it did not sound all that serious.

“Chris Jones came out — his helmet came down and hit him in the eye, or bottom bone,” said Reid after the game. “Anyways, he got hit in the eye.”

In Reid’s Monday afternoon presser, he revealed what happened with cornerback Rashad Fenton, who was a late scratch.

“Right before the game, he came in and his back had locked up, so we had to sit him down,” said Reid. “That was right before we had to turn our (inactive) slip in.”

Then there have been injury issues in the running back room. Starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed his third straight game due to a shoulder injury — and Darrel Williams wasn’t ready to play that much, opening the door from a big night for Jerick McKinnon.

Reid wasn’t ready to name a new starter despite 142 yards from scrimmage.

“That’s a good problem to have, so we’ll just see how it all plays out,” Reid said of his running back group. “Darrel tried to go, but he was having a hard time pushing off that toe. We’re fortunate to have a number of running backs that we feel are good runners. (Derrick) Gore is another one, and then we’ll just see about Clyde and what we’ll get from him.”

Reid doesn’t yet know what Edwards-Helaire’s outlook will be for practice this week. He tried to practice on Wednesday but was limited, then did not practice the rest of the week.

“I haven’t had a chance to talk to him,” said Reid on Monday. “I thought we’d be able to do more last week, so I’m just curious to see. I think he almost has to get out on the field to feel that and see where he’s at. But I think he thought he could do more last week, too. It just didn’t work out that way.”

The initial Chiefs-Bills official injury report will be posted on Wednesday afternoon.