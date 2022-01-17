 clock menu more-arrow no yes

VIDEO: Mom crashes Travis Kelce’s postgame press conference

Travis and Jason Kelce’s mother Donna had quite a day on Sunday.

By John Dixon
NFL: JAN 19 AFC Championship - Titans at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — and his brother Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles — both appeared in NFL Wild Card playoff games on Sunday. Their mother Donna was present for both games. She was in Tampa Bay as the Eagles played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Noon Arrowhead Time — and then hopped a plane to Kansas City to see Travis play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Sunday Night Football.

Despite her flight being delayed by 30 minutes — even people named Kelce are subject to airline delays — Donna made it to her seats at Arrowhead Stadium during the second quarter of the game, which allowed her to see Travis’ touchdown pass to wide receiver Byron Pringle that gave the Chiefs their final touchdown of the day.

Then to end her whirlwind cross-country experience, the Chiefs’ public relations department made it possible for Mom to crash her son’s postgame Zoom press conference.

