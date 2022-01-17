VIDEO: Mom crashes Travis Kelce’s postgame press conference

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — and his brother Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles — both appeared in NFL Wild Card playoff games on Sunday. Their mother Donna was present for both games. She was in Tampa Bay as the Eagles played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Noon Arrowhead Time — and then hopped a plane to Kansas City to see Travis play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Sunday Night Football.

Despite her flight being delayed by 30 minutes — even people named Kelce are subject to airline delays — Donna made it to her seats at Arrowhead Stadium during the second quarter of the game, which allowed her to see Travis’ touchdown pass to wide receiver Byron Pringle that gave the Chiefs their final touchdown of the day.

The full exchange with Travis Kelce and his mom, Donna. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/lx5t3Eb7Gf — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 17, 2022

Then to end her whirlwind cross-country experience, the Chiefs’ public relations department made it possible for Mom to crash her son’s postgame Zoom press conference.