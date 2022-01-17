Chiefs open as slight favorites over the Bills in Divisional Round

The Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to the Divisional Round, and they will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday evening. Kansas City has opened as a 2.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Chiefs were favored by more than 10 points to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they covered the spread by doubling them up, 42-21. The Bills also covered their spread in their dominant 47-17 over the New England Patriots.

The Divisional Round matchup between the Chiefs and Bills will mark the second time the teams have faced off this season. The Bills got the better of the Chiefs back in Week 5, coming to Arrowhead Stadium and winning 38-20 on Sunday Night Football. Josh Allen outdueled Patrick Mahomes in that matchup, going 15 of 26 for 315 yards and three touchdowns. Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders scored two touchdowns against the Chiefs in the game.

The game’s winner will face either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Tennessee Titans for the AFC championship.