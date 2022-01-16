NFL announces day, time for Chiefs-Bills Divisional Round

With their 42-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The No. 2-seeded Chiefs will meet the No. 3-seeded Buffalo Bills after the Bills defeated the New England Patriots 47-17 in their playoff game on Saturday night.

As time winded down on Sunday night, the NFL announced that the Chiefs would meet the Bills on Sunday, January 23, at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The Chiefs and Bills will play in the final game of the weekend.

The weekend’s full Divisional Round schedule can be found below:

Saturday, January 22

Sunday, January 23

The Bengals-Titans matchup Saturday will determine if the Chiefs are to have home-field advantage throughout the duration of the AFC playoffs.

If the Bengals advance, the Chiefs would host the Bengals for the AFC championship should they beat the Bills. If the Titans advance, the Chiefs would travel to Nashville for the AFC championship should they beat the Bills.