 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Steelers: highlights from the game

Rounding up the Chiefs’ best plays from the Wild Card Round.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new

It’s the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL’s Wild Card Round. Here are all the Kansas City highlights:

An underhand pass gets the party started

The Mahomes-Kelce connection is alive

What a throw and catch from Mahomes to Pringle

Perfect pass for the touchdown

Kelce YACs his way to 6 points

Allegretti in the end zone

That’s the Chiefs’ ball!

Five touchdowns for Mahomes

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...