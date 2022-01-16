Chiefs vs. Steelers: highlights from the game

It’s the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL’s Wild Card Round. Here are all the Kansas City highlights:
An underhand pass gets the party started
Andy Reid >>> (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/0sc9KJkjwP— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 17, 2022
The Mahomes-Kelce connection is alive
Travis is so good in the open field. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/teCt71ZI29— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 17, 2022
What a throw and catch from Mahomes to Pringle
Once you, pop. Well… (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/0rNHTV4TzH— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 17, 2022
Perfect pass for the touchdown
Mahomes to Robinson. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/4CXhRONQIo— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 17, 2022
Kelce YACs his way to 6 points
Travis saw the end zone in front of him and off he went (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/LEnjgWlPph— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 17, 2022
Allegretti in the end zone
Big men can score too! (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/HGjf2JTeq1— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 17, 2022
That’s the Chiefs’ ball!
Willie Gay forces the rumble, Frank Clark recovers! (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/davVhAc5V1— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 17, 2022
Five touchdowns for Mahomes
That’s 5 for Patrick and it’s quarter three. (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/EqVqY0c0gw— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) January 17, 2022
Loading comments...