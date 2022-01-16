Filed under: Chiefs vs. Steelers Wild Card: Second half discussion By John Dixon@Arrowheadphones Jan 16, 2022, 8:34pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Chiefs vs. Steelers Wild Card: Second half discussion Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images The Kansas City Chiefs continue their battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium. What are you thinking during the second half? If you need the first half discussion, here it is. More From Arrowhead Pride Loading comments...
Loading comments...