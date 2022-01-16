 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Steelers Wild Card: Second half discussion

By John Dixon
/ new
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs continue their battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.

What are you thinking during the second half?

If you need the first half discussion, here it is.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...