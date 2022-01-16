Wild Card Weekend: Sunday afternoon games discussion

The NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend continues. After the Cincinnati Bengals knocked off the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 on Saturday afternoon — and the Buffalo Bills destroyed the New England Patriots 47-17 on Saturday night — the stage has been set for the AFC’s Divisional round.

With a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills next weekend, while the Bengals will be in Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans. But if the Steelers win, the Chiefs will watch at home as Pittsburgh goes to Nashville and the Bills host the Bengals.

But until Sunday night’s game, there’s NFC playoff action to occupy our attention. The action begins at Noon (Arrowhead Time) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) on FOX — locally on WDAF/4. Then CBS/Nickelodeon/Amazon will carry the San Francisco 49ers (10-7) on the road against the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at 3:40 p.m. That game will be broadcast locally KCTV/5.

Let’s discuss what we see in all the Wild Card action!