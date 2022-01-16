The Game
In the fifth game of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend for the 2021 season, the second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs host the seventh-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.
Three weeks ago, the Steelers came to Kansas City and fell to the Chiefs 36-10. That win pushed the Chiefs’ record to 11-4, clinching the AFC West (and at least one home game in the playoffs) for a record sixth-consecutive season. The Steelers, however, dropped to 7-7-1. In Pittsburgh, there was a real concern that in what is widely seen as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final season before retirement, the team would miss the postseason.
Over the next two weeks, the Chiefs suffered a narrow loss to the Cincinnati Bengals — which all but eliminated their chance for the AFC’s first seed — and defeated the Denver Broncos to finish the season at 12-5. Meanwhile, the Steelers took care of business in the AFC North, beating the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens in the final two weeks of the regular season — and in Week 18, grabbed the AFC’s last ticket to the dance when the Indianapolis Colts improbably lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers.
But what happened in the final two weeks of the regular season isn’t the only thing that’s changed since Week 16. When the two teams last met, each one was without their usual contributions from key players on both offense and defense.
Both teams were missing their starting tight ends. Pittsburgh’s rookie Pat Freiermuth was in the league’s concussion protocol, while Kansas City’s future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce was sidelined on the team’s Reserve/COVID list. Both teams had big stars who played but were severely limited. Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt was nursing severely bruised ribs, while Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill had just come off the COVID list. Kansas City’s rookie linebacker Nick Bolton was still on the COVID list — and Pittsburgh’s wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster was on injured reserve with what had originally been thought to be a season-ending shoulder injury.
All of those players will be available for Sunday night’s game. Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire — who was injured during Week 16’s contest — has been declared out. But Steelers starter Najee Harris — listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report — was removed from the report on Saturday and will play in Kansas City.
So while the Chiefs are favored by 12.5 points in this game — and could win it by that much, thereby advancing to face the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead next weekend — it’s also possible that the Steelers might not be as overmatched as they were three weeks ago. With a win, Pittsburgh would move on to face the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, extending Roethlisberger’s career by at least one more game.
Welcome to the postseason!
Nuts and bolts
- Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- Playing surface: Natural grass
- Game time: 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Weather forecast: Mostly clear and 34, winds NW 8 mph
- Matchup history: 22-12 Steelers (regular season)
- Odds: Chiefs -12.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Shawn Smith (14), umpire Tab Slaughter (110), down judge Patrick Holt (106), line judge Tim Podraza (47), field judge John Jenkins (117), side judge Jimmy Buchanan (86), back judge Rich Martinez (39), replay official Kevin Brown and replay assistant Bob Hubbell.
- Pageantry: Colors: Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department. National Anthem: Cam Anthony. Drum Deck Honoree: Priest Holmes. Spirit Leader: Dante Hall.
- Television broadcast: with Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya on KSHB (NBC/41-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, WPXI (NBC/11-Pittsburgh) and NBC affiliates nationwide
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 227
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Enrique Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KPRS (103.3 FM-Kansas City)
- Steelers radio broadcast: with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, Max Starks and Missi Matthews on WDVE (102.5 FM-Pittsburgh), WBGG (970 AN-Pittsburgh) and Steelers Radio Network affiliates
- Enemy SB Nation site: Behind the Steel Curtain
- Twitter: Arrowhead Pride
- Facebook: Please like us!
What you need to know in the stadium
- Parking lots open: 2:30 p.m.
- Stadium gates open: 5 p.m.
- COVID-19: With the expiration of the Kansas City, Missouri mask ordinance, masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. However, per Kansas City Health Department recommendations, masks are still encouraged.
- Masks are not required outdoors — but they are encouraged for guests who have not been fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated stadium staff — and all those working inside enclosed public areas — are directed to wear masks. A complete list of the stadium’s health and safety protocols is available at www.Chiefs.com.
- Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.
- Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless. Fixed points of sale offer traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards and mobile tap or scan payment options — including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors accept credit cards only.
- Clear bags, permitted items: The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all Arrowhead Stadium events. Fans may visit www.Chiefs.com for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.
2021 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Sun
Sep 12
|Browns
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
33-29
|Wk
2
|Sun
Sep 19
|@Ravens
|M&T Bank Stadium
Baltimore
|Lost
36-35
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 26
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
30-24
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 3
|@Eagles
|Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia
|Won
42-30
|Wk
5
|Sun
Oct 10
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
28-20
|Wk
6
|Sun
Oct 17
|@Washington
|FedEx Field
Washington
|Won
31-13
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 24
|@Titans
|Nissan Stadium
Nashville
|Lost
27-3
|Wk
8
|Mon
Nov 1
|Giants
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
20-17
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 7
|Packers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
13-7
|Wk
10
|Sun
Nov 14
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|Won
41-14
|Wk
11
|Sun
Nov 21
|Cowboys
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
19-9
|Wk
12
|Bye
Week
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 5
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
22-9
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 12
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
48-9
|Wk
15
|Thu
Dec 16
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|Won
34-28
|Wk
16
|Sun
Dec 26
|Steelers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
36-10
|Wk
17
|Sun
Jan 2
|@Bengals
|Paul Brown Stadium
Cincinnati
|Lost
34-31
|Wk
18
|Sat
Jan 8
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|Won
28-24
|Wk
19
|Sun
Jan 16
|Steelers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|NBC
7:15 p.m.
