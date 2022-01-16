The Game

In the fifth game of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend for the 2021 season, the second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs host the seventh-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.

Three weeks ago, the Steelers came to Kansas City and fell to the Chiefs 36-10. That win pushed the Chiefs’ record to 11-4, clinching the AFC West (and at least one home game in the playoffs) for a record sixth-consecutive season. The Steelers, however, dropped to 7-7-1. In Pittsburgh, there was a real concern that in what is widely seen as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s final season before retirement, the team would miss the postseason.

Over the next two weeks, the Chiefs suffered a narrow loss to the Cincinnati Bengals — which all but eliminated their chance for the AFC’s first seed — and defeated the Denver Broncos to finish the season at 12-5. Meanwhile, the Steelers took care of business in the AFC North, beating the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens in the final two weeks of the regular season — and in Week 18, grabbed the AFC’s last ticket to the dance when the Indianapolis Colts improbably lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers.

But what happened in the final two weeks of the regular season isn’t the only thing that’s changed since Week 16. When the two teams last met, each one was without their usual contributions from key players on both offense and defense.

Both teams were missing their starting tight ends. Pittsburgh’s rookie Pat Freiermuth was in the league’s concussion protocol, while Kansas City’s future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce was sidelined on the team’s Reserve/COVID list. Both teams had big stars who played but were severely limited. Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt was nursing severely bruised ribs, while Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill had just come off the COVID list. Kansas City’s rookie linebacker Nick Bolton was still on the COVID list — and Pittsburgh’s wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster was on injured reserve with what had originally been thought to be a season-ending shoulder injury.

All of those players will be available for Sunday night’s game. Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire — who was injured during Week 16’s contest — has been declared out. But Steelers starter Najee Harris — listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report — was removed from the report on Saturday and will play in Kansas City.

So while the Chiefs are favored by 12.5 points in this game — and could win it by that much, thereby advancing to face the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead next weekend — it’s also possible that the Steelers might not be as overmatched as they were three weeks ago. With a win, Pittsburgh would move on to face the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, extending Roethlisberger’s career by at least one more game.

Welcome to the postseason!

