Wild Card games: Saturday discussion

It’s the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. Two games are on tap for Saturday, three on Sunday — including the Kansas City Chiefs against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football — and one on Monday night.

First up on Saturday, it’s the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) at 3:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be on NBC/Peacock — locally on KSHB/41. Then on CBS/Paramount+ (KCTV/5), the New England Patriots (10-7) are on the road against the Buffalo Bills (11-6) at 7:15 p.m.

Let’s talk about Saturday’s games, shall we?