Chiefs make 2 surprise elevations ahead of Wild Card matchup vs. Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs made two somewhat surprising practice-squad elevations ahead of their Wild Card Round matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. On Saturday afternoon, the Chiefs elevated wide receiver Daurice Fountain and running back Darwin Thompson to the active roster.

The Chiefs are elevating running back Darwin Thompson and wide receiver Daurice Fountain to the active roster vs. the Steelers in the Wild Card Round, according to the NFL’s transactions report. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 15, 2022

Fountain, 26, actually began his season as a surprise — when he was one of five receivers to make the Chiefs’ initial 53-man roster. Fountain made the roster over NFL Draft pick Cornell Powell. The Chiefs waived Fountain in mid-October and he caught back on with the practice squad. He appeared in two games for the Chiefs as an elevation — Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys and Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers — totaling two offensive snaps and 36 special teams snaps. Chiefs fans had high hopes for Fountain out of training camp, but he never received a true opportunity with the offense.

The Chiefs signed Thompson, 24, back to their practice squad on Thursday. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire already ruled out, Thompson’s addition to the game-day roster suggests the team’s medical staff may have doubts about the status of Darrel Williams, who is officially listed as questionable. In a scenario in which Williams can’t go, the Chiefs would presumably rely on Derrick Gore and Jerick McKinnon, with Thompson as an emergency option.

Both Fountain and Thompson revert to the Chiefs’ practice squad on Monday. Also, of note — the Steelers activated wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Saturday, and he is expected to play against the Chiefs.