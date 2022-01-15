Arrowheadlines: Andy Reid believes this will be the year that Eric Bieniemy becomes a head coach

The latest

Zooming with reporters ahead of his team’s Wild Card match up versus the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid admits he’s hoping a team hits the jackpot with Eric Bieniemy this offseason. “It disappoints me that somebody hasn’t hired him,” Reid said. “Because he’s so good.” Bieniemy’s unit racked up 28.2 points per game and 396 yards per game in 2021, both top 5 in the league. “I think this year he’s gonna end up with one,” Reid added. “ I’m hoping that that takes place.” The NFL Network reported that Bieniemy has been requested to interview for openings in Minnesota and Denver.

2. Have the Bills and Chiefs overinvested in the passing game? There are a lot of football adages I could throw at you here. “Offense wins games; defense wins championships” stuff. I believe Vince Lombardi once said, “Gotta be able to run the ball in January.” Stuff like that. But let’s be honest: The Bills and Chiefs are here because they can throw the football around the yard. They both have savant quarterbacks, each with a unique blend of confidence, field vision, arm talent, and athleticism to make throws that other passers only attempt in practice for fun. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are rule breakers and world-enders. They cannot be stopped; they can only be slowed. But when they are slowed, the Bills and Chiefs have run into a similar problem: They struggle to run the ball. Buffalo’s starting running back, Devin Singletary, has 53 rushing yards over expectation on 188 carries; Josh Allen has 310 yards over expectation on 122 carries. Mahomes is also the leading Chiefs ballcarrier in rushing yards over expectation, with 106—Derrick Gore has 53 on only 51 carries, while starting running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire (119 carries) and Darrel Williams (144 carries) are both in the negatives. When these teams hand off to their backs, the results aren’t strong—and that’s as much about the structure of the offenses as it is the talent of the backs. As Steven Ruiz wrote earlier this week, both teams are inspired by spread offense principles: open formations with four receivers; lighter, pass-catching tight ends; running backs built to wiggle as pass-catchers in space.

5 - Creed Humphrey Kansas City Chiefs · C Drafted late in the second round, Humphrey was consistent from start to finish this season. The 17-game starter excelled in the run game and was dependable in pass protection, earning the highest Pro Football Focus grade ever assigned to an offensive rookie.

Can the Bills or the Chiefs get back to the AFC Championship Game? Jason Reid, senior writer at The Undefeated: Kansas City will advance to its third consecutive Super Bowl by defeating Tennessee in the AFC Championship Game at Tennessee. A 34-31 road loss to Cincinnati in Week 17 cost Kansas City the conference’s No. 1 seeding and a chance to host the AFC title game for an unprecedented fourth straight season. But there’s still plenty to like about the Chiefs, starting with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The superstar learned to operate more patiently this season while teams were content to play Cover 2 and rarely blitz him, hoping to avoid giving up the big plays that have defined the historic start to his career. But the Chiefs’ biggest turnaround occurred on defense. Often overmatched during the team’s 3-4 start, Kansas City’s defense provided the foundation to its eight-game winning streak. During that span, the Chiefs allowed the fewest points per game (12.9) and had the most takeaways (21) in the NFL.

4. Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Unoriginal? Perhaps, as these two just met in the last Super Bowl, with Brady and the Bucs routing Mahomes and the Chiefs 31-9. But that would make a rematch all the more enticing. Would TB12 pad his all-time record for Super Bowl wins with an eighth ring, or would Mahomes avenge their last meeting to restore the prospects of a Chiefs dynasty?

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kingsley Enagbare LB Kansas City The midseason acquisition of veteran Melvin Ingram has keyed the Chiefs’ defensive turnaround because it allowed perennial Pro Bowler Chris Jones to move back inside. Ingram, who turns 33 in April, will be a free agent this offseason, so Kansas City selects the explosive defensive end from South Carolina, and its defense hardly misses a beat.

The interview took place a day after the Texans fired David Culley for what general manager Nick Caserio called “philosophical differences.” Flores, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins on Monday after he went 24-25 in three seasons, also interviewed for the Chicago Bears’ vacant coach job on Friday. Earlier in the day, Caserio said his decision to fire Culley had nothing to do with who would be available to replace him. “Those are independent entities,” Caserio said. “I don’t think you make said decision based on all of a sudden something that has changed or something is different. I think you have to first start with your situation, evaluate it, make an honest assessment, make the decision and then if that so happens to be in conjunction with other things that happen in the league, that’s out of our control, out of my control.”

Melvin Ingram’s impact on 2021 Chiefs extends past the white lines

Understandably, onlookers have questioned the Steelers’ thought process here. What if a playoff berth came down to the Chiefs or the Steelers? Worse, what if they played in the playoffs? Well, that’s happening. Ingram’s hostage days are over — and as the Chiefs’ volunteer, he’s thrived. “He’s a great teammate, and you don’t know those things about him when you watch him from afar,” said Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo on Thursday, as he discussed what he’s learned about the 10-year veteran. “He’s passionate about the game of football, and he’s a real intuitive football player. He gets football. When you go over and explain something to him, or, ‘We’re doing it this way because of,’ it makes sense to him. Some guys you coach through the years, they’ll shake their head and say that they’ve got it — but you’re not really sure if they do. “You know that when Melvin [Ingram III] says, ‘Yeah, I know what you’re talking about, coach,’ that he surely does. So, that’s something I would not have known. The rest of it you see, physicality and all the other things we talk about. I think we saw that on tape.”

