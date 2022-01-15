It’s time for the Chiefs to flip the playoff switch

On the latest episode of Arrowhead Pride’s Show and BK, Ron “the Show” Hughley, Brandon Kiley and Stephen Serda discussed the Kansas City Chiefs offense taking it to another level in the postseason.

The Chiefs are currently 12.5-point favorites in their Sunday night Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That’s a massive spread for any NFL game — let alone an actual postseason matchup. In fact, the Chiefs have only been favored by 12 or more points three times in the last three seasons. One of them just so happens to be that Week 16 game against this same Steelers team.

Of course, the assumption is that the Chiefs will dominate this game as they did their Week 16 blowout win — but over the last few seasons, this team has been accused of playing down to competition on more than one occasion.

Will the Chiefs really flip the switch offensively against the Steelers?

Ron: “This is a flip-the-switch team. This is not going to be one of those teams that thinks they have something to prove... They’ll flip the switch when they have to — when the playoffs hit and when different big games hit. That’s when they turn it up. We’ve watched it for several years, and it’s become their M.O... I’m hoping to see that Golden State Warriors-type, bum-rush offense (and team) that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing... I’m hoping to see them flip the switch and beat the dog crap out of this awful Pittsburgh Steelers team — that shouldn’t be in the playoffs right now. I’m hoping to see the Chiefs go Golden State Warriors like we’ve seen them do before.”

Brandon: “They are going to flip the switch, but it’s going to be on the lowest dim mode possible on Sunday. The reason why is because they don’t care about this game; this is a pass-fail test for them. They care that they win; they don’t care how they do it. They want to get in and out of this thing showing as little as possible. This is what Andy Reid does in the regular season, for the most part. He wants to win as many games [as possible] while showing the least amount possible. That way, he can save as much as possible for when it really matters the most... I think this is one of those games where they are going into it and saying Pittsburgh can’t beat us... if we run our stuff and do it to even a C level, we’re going to win this game.

Ron: “I’m not asking them to pull out some of their plays that Andy has been waiting to use. Run your normal offense, but don’t keep anything close to the vest. Punch them in the mouth and go do what it is that you do. Build a lead like you did the first game — and let’s go... try to hang half a hundred on these jokers, ‘cause you can. I really believe you can on this Steelers defense... treat this like the playoff game that it is... come in here with the proper playoff intensity and make these jokers go home. Let this thing be 21 to 25 point spread at the half — and let's rock n’ roll.”

